Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $578,000 Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $13.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,742. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,977 shares of company stock worth $29,437,632. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.04.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

