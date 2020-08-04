Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $207.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

