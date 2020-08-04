Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.88. 20,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

