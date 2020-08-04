Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.12. The stock had a trading volume of 197,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,318. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.