Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,998 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,730,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 3,039,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,248,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $18.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.