Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock by 72.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,691,000 after acquiring an additional 288,956 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $11.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $559.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

