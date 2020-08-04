Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,549 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. 313,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.