Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 8,989 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 9.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 20.8% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 3.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

JRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,791. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

