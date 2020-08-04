Kraft Heinz (KHC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/30/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

7/28/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

7/27/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

7/19/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/22/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

6/16/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. 166,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -232.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

