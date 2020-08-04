LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105,156 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,077 shares of company stock valued at $122,081,737 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.19. 6,550,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,136.44, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.36. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

