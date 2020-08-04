LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 18,960 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVDA stock traded up $15.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,277,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.27. The company has a market capitalization of $270.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

