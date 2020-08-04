Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LXRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,413. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 911,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 854,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 605,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

