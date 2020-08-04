Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.53.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 854,990 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 911,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 609,611 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 605,310 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

