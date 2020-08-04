LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.62

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.62 and last traded at $199.75, with a volume of 2047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.38.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

