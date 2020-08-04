LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.62

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.62 and last traded at $199.75, with a volume of 2047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.23.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.
The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.