Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,667 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 844.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

NYSE T traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

