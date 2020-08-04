Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $302.44. 176,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,160. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

