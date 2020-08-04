Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 895 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 713,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,463,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,879,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,966. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $126.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.