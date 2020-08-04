Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys 19,409 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 143.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

EEM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 1,976,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,789,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

