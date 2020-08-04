Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys 2,946 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,577,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,032,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.63. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

