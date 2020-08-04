Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. 6,257,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

