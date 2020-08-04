Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 447,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth $7,086,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 235,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the period.

URTH traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,458. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $102.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29.

