Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.71. 2,095,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,561,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

