Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 131.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,390,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 274,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 193,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,446 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

