Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,470,461. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

