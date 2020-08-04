Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 212.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,611. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.