Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,703 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,802,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 703,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 194,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,682,000.

ESGD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. 1,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,933. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11.

