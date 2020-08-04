Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

