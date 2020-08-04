Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4,753.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

