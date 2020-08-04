Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,062 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 80,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,367. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $28.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

