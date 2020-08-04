Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,702 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 2,439,670 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 544,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after buying an additional 448,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. 8,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

