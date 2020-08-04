Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,059,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,523 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,740,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,236,000 after buying an additional 943,772 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,460,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after buying an additional 360,754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 22,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,320. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.