Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. 65,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,385. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

