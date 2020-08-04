Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives $5.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.53.

LIVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,832. The company has a market capitalization of $207.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

