LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $377,247.91 and $7,763.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00064165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00301295 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040814 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009576 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,437,201 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.