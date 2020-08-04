Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Loews has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Loews stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 382,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 25,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $835,659.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,188,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,736,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

