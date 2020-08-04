Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

MAR traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 122,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,281. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $109,145,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,555,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

