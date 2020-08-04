Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. 94,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,740. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

