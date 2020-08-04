MarteXcoin Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $15,345.65 and $48.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007465 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004802 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000756 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00036464 BTC.

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,137,396 coins. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org

MarteXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

