Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,118 shares of company stock worth $308,569,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.34.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $314.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.63. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

