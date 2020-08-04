Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.34.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.59. 3,898,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,327. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.05 and a 200-day moving average of $291.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

