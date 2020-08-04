Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.34.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.83. 151,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.