Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

