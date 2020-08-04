Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 735,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

