Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

MCD traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. 224,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,091. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.84. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

