Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 110,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

