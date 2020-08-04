Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 439,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 82,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.98.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

