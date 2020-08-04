Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

