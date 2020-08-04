Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after buying an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.86. The stock had a trading volume of 306,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $331.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.