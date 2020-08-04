Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Graham by 275.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Graham by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,883. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.47. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

