Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.08. 1,662,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $285.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

